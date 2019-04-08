April 8, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 8, 1994: Addressing a civic club crowd at the Ramada Inn yesterday, Dr. David Satcher, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in Atlanta, said the CDC will be making women’s health issues a priority. They have been grossly neglected in the past, he said. “Five thousand women die each year from cervical cancer that can mostly be prevented and 150,000 women are rendered infertile each year due to sexually transmitted diseases,” he said. “These are issues we are fighting to get a handle on.” Satcher returned to his hometown at the behest of his friend and former schoolteacher, Calhoun County Commissioner James “Pappy” Dunn, a member of the Kiwanis Club. “I said I would only make national speeches so I could concentrate on work at the CDC, but I would do anything for Pappy Dunn,” the CDC chief said of his former teacher at Calhoun County Training School. Satcher grew up on his parents’ 44-acre farm off Morrisville Road in western Anniston. Also this date: After five years of dreaming and planning, members of Anniston's Recreation Advisory Commission thought the city’s proposed youth sports complex at Woodland Park was finally going to get off the ground. But dreams of building the complex were dashed once again this week when City Council members eyed the proposed design and choked on the $2.5 million price tag. “It was very disappointing,” said Linda Jenkins, a member of the advisory commission. Additionally: An empathetic and generous Methodist congregation outside Charlotte, N.C., sent a tractor-trailer rig filled with lumber, building materials, clothing, baby items and even a church organ to grateful members of Goshen United Methodist Church yesterday. About 12 members of Pleasant Grove United Methodist Church made the nine-hour trip from Charlotte to the tornado-stricken rural Calhoun County church.