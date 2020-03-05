Look Back ... to realization that Fort closure might be for real, 1995

March 5, 1945, in The Star: Returning veterans who cannot rent or buy a home in areas where there is a housing shortage may get authority from the FHA to build a house not exceeding a cost of $6,000, according to the local Chamber of Commerce. Also, additional space may be built onto existing houses to take care of relatives of soldiers in service. Also this date: It’s a landlord’s market for real estate as military men who can live off base strive to do so. An officer and his family wanting a furnished house or apartment is willing to pay $75 a month, while another couple, presumably military, wants to get out of the Jeff Davis Hotel so bad that they’ll pay $100 a month. Meanwhile, a Capt. W. A. Curry is just seeking information that leads to a rental of a furnished apartment. He “will make it worth their trouble” for anyone that can provide that lead, according to the classified ad.
March 5, 1995, in The Star: Perhaps more than in any preceding base-closure round, Anniston-area business people and community leaders are brainstorming ways to recover from the loss if the Pentagon does close Fort McClellan. Some suggest that Calhoun County could build an economy more stable than one dependent on defense. Yet some are simply tired of the uncertainty. “The uncertainty is terrible for business,” said real estate broker Shirley Fahl, who especially remembers the 1991 base-closure round. That spring was “strictly survival time” for real estate companies, she said. Several went out of business. Also this date: Business leaders in Alabama are starting to wonder whether Gov. James administration’s plan to shackle prisoners and return chain gangs to the highways will hurt the state’s image. As far as national corrections groups know, Alabama would be the first state to reinstitute chain gangs, which were abandoned some 40 years ago because they were associated with brutality. The plan, announced three weeks ago, is to start chain gangs in Limestone County.