Look Back ... to real estate bargains in 1945

Aug. 19, 1945, in The Star: The Coosa River Ordnance plant near Talladega which has been loading shells since Jan. 1, 1942, has been closed on orders from the Army. That announcement came today from the Coca-Cola Company, which operated the works through a wholly owned subsidiary. The plant, which loaded 95 million shells, had a peak employment of 7,400 but its operations had been tapered down until only about 2,000 were employed at the time of the closing.
Also this date: Commenting in the weekly column “Heard And Seen at Teen-Canteen,” the writer observes, “V-J Day, how wonderful and how long we’ve waited for it, how appropriate it would have been for everybody to go to church instead of going so wild down town, we hope there were no tragic accidents.”
Additionally: With the arrival of peacetime, the classified ad section of The Star is fairly bursting with both farmland and city homes for sale. One of the priciest in the latter category is a two-story house on two lots on East 6th Street in Anniston [no house number given]. It has three bedrooms, two baths, a sleeping porch, a double garage and a servant house, all for $7,500. Meanwhile, 3½ miles south of Oxford, 200 yards off the Talladega Highway is a 220-acre farm with 200 acres in bottom land. Small dwellings, barns and a 1-acre fish pond are also on the property, which is being offered for $47 per acre.
Aug. 19, 1995, in The Star: Striking workers at Anniston’s M&H Valve Co. expect to be back on the job in a few days, but only because a federal judge has ordered them to return to work. The judge’s order was based on the existence of a no-strike provision in the workers’ union contract. The union itself had not approved the workers’ walkout.