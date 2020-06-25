Look Back … to reactions and resolve following the fort's closure announcement 1995

June 25, 1945, in The Star: The growth of the original “teen-age club” for Anniston youth, and its acquisition of club space in the Radio Building, means there’s socializing to write about, in a pure chit-chat column on Page 5 called “Heard And Seen At Teen-Canteen.” A sample: “Carrie Thomason and Donald Young dancing together again!!! What can this mean? Hope Charles Heptinstall doesn’t see this … guess we’re safe because he is in Miami … the bulletin board full of postal cards from Ralph Pearson who has gone to Great Lakes Naval Training Station and George Nichopoulos who is in New York … Buddy Duncan who is visiting his aunt near Bowling Green, Ky …” Also this date: The threat of a hurricane in Florida sent more than 150 Army Air Force pursuit planes to the Anniston Army Airport at Eastaboga a couple of days ago for safe storage until the danger passed. Today the planes were being ferried back to Florida bases at Tallahassee and Venice airports.
June 25, 1995, in The Star: Before Calhoun County sees a dime of federal economic impact aid due to the fort’s closure, there are applications to be filled out, planning to be done and new agencies to be formed. “We will probably have a public meeting at the end of this week to try and explain to people where we go from here,” said Rudy Noll, executive director of the Calhoun County Economic Adjustment Authority. One of the first things that will be done is to form a local redevelopment authority, Noll said, one composed of representatives from local governments and neighboring counties. Also this date: An editorial across the top of Page 1 takes stock of where we are now and where we need to go in light of the base closure commission’s decision to shut down Fort McClellan. An excerpt: “Of course, there are reasons for anger, reasons to question the integrity and logic of the commission’s decision. The votes by two Missourians on the panel — including its chairman — to move the base to their state casts a shadow over the commission’s credibility .… But the commission’s flawed decision is inexorably becoming law, and it is as useless to argue with the law as it would be to debate a thunderstorm or a tornado. We must face the future without the fort. How will we fare?”