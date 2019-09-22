Sept. 22, 1944, in The Star: Fire that broke out in a closet in the Odd Fellows Hall upstairs over the Western Union office at 1003 Noble St. was quickly extinguished this morning, but the telegraph office was put out of service by water for several hours. Also this date: On account of an increase in typhus fever in this vicinity lately, the Public Health Department here is taking steps to exterminate rats in certain sections of the city by outside means. This week, special work is being done in the alley on the east side of Noble Street between Ninth and 10th streets. Anyone having pet animals in this vicinity is being warned by health officer Dr. J. E. Dunn to remove them to prevent them being killed in this work. Additionally: Tonight at Memorial Stadium the new coach of the Anniston High School Bulldog football team, A. C. Curry, will debut his squad for the season. The opponent in the first game of 1944 will be Alexandria, which might well have the advantage due to the experience of its team and injuries which have beset the Bulldogs.
Sept. 22, 1994, in The Star: Groups opposing the Army’s plan to burn chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot will sponsor a rally and a march on Sunday, Sept. 25, as part of an international protest. Members of the local group Families Concerned About Nerve Gas Incineration believe that an incinerator will release dioxins and other toxic compounds. The group also believes neutralization is a better way to destroy the weapons. It’ll take time to develop that process, but the group also believes the toxic gas stockpile is safer for the time being than authorities had previously presented it. Also this date: Workers at Liberty Children’s Wear in Ohatchee had their morning of manufacturing work interrupted when a man drove through the building in a Chevy Blazer wearing nothing but his underwear. Machinery was damaged but no one was hurt. Plant manager Jan Roberson was unamused by the bizarre nature of the event, noting that more than 100 women lost a day of work and already-tight shipping schedules were knocked back a day.