Look Back ... to rap teaching math, 1994

Dec. 15, 1944, in The Star: In the course of collecting donations for the Anniston War Memorial Fund — which currently exceeds $17,200 — officials have learned of two families who each have six members in the armed forces. John Hannah, member of one of Choccolocco Valley’s oldest black families, sent in a donation and listed his six sons in the service: L.T., Edward, Charles L., Willard S., John H. and Emmit Hannah. Mrs. Ella Gilpin, white, sent her contribution listing the names of her six sons in the service: George, Tommy, Lane Ilner, Marvin, Lee D. and Howard Gilpin. Also this date: A full-page ad placed by M&H Valve notes that valves built here in Anniston are being installed in the ship S.S. Anniston, now under construction in California. M&H Valve, the ad states, provides steady employment to more than 160. These employees have bought nearly $160,000 worth of war bonds, and 54 former employees are in wartime service of their country.
Dec. 15, 1994, in The Star: Dr. Myrtice Jackson-Fields of Jacksonville State University has released a tape and a booklet called “Rap ’N’ Facts” designed to help parents teach their children at home as well as at school, the specific topic being the multiplication table. The package incorporates the lyrics developed for the school program — she’s already tried it out successfully with some fourth-graders at Norwood Elementary in Anniston — with a steady rap beat provided by Clavius Gresham. It was recorded at Cove Recording Studio in Jacksonville using students from Antioch Baptist Church in Gadsden. Dr. Fields said she hopes her combination of rap and math will prove as popular with students at home as it did with those in the Norwood classroom. Also this date: Amtrak has announced reduced service to Anniston beginning Feb. 1. After that date, that passenger trains that currently stop twice a day, seven days a week, will stop only three times a week. And at the end of December, the company will remove the ticket agent who works at the station on 4th Street. People will have to buy tickets at a travel agency or on the train. Also, the Gulf Breeze line that connects Birmingham and Mobile will be eliminated April 1.