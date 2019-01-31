Jan. 31, 1944, in The Star: Soon after giving birth yesterday at Garner Hospital, the wife of a Fort McClellan soldier required a blood transfusion. Word got to the local radio station, WHMA, that a donor was needed and the station broadcast this message. The hospital was besieged by telephone calls and by people in person to give their blood. Hospital attendants eventually had to contact the radio station to ask that it tell listeners to stop calling, because no more donors were needed. Also this date: Civic leaders in Anniston, Jacksonville and Piedmont are encouraged by the possibility of improved vehicular travel on a wider, smoother highway from the south gate of Fort McClellan all the way north to Piedmont, given recent reports that indicate wartime traffic might be sufficient to make that improvement a priority within the Public Roads Administration.
Jan. 31, 1994, in The Star: Two young men with local links played in the Super Bowl yesterday, but because they play for Buffalo, they came up on the short end of the scorecard. Jacksonville State’s Keith McKeller plays tight end for the Bills, while Clay County’s Howard Ballard is a right offensive tackle. And they’ve played for the Bills in four consecutive championship games. This one they lost 30-13 at the hands of the Dallas Cowboys. “Maybe someday in 25 years it’ll be different,” McKeller told The Star’s Geoff Calkins after the game in Atlanta. “Maybe then I’ll be able to sit with my son and we’ll look at the film and I’ll be proud to tell him that I was a part of four straight Super Bowl teams. But right now I’m just embarrassed and ashamed at myself. I’m embarrassed to be a Buffalo Bill.”