Aug. 9, 1944, in The Star: If police see them, pedestrians trying to cross the street against the traffic light are subject to a fine. That was the word from the Anniston City Commission yesterday as it launched a campaign against careless pedestrians — the same as it has done against motorists who disregard traffic signs and lights. Also this date: Little Peyton Rowan Jr. and a number of his young friends were entertained recently by his parents at a party celebrating the boy’s sixth birthday. The terrace of the home on Woodstock Avenue was decorated in green and white for the occasion and punch and ice cream were served to the guests.
Aug. 9, 1994, in The Star: Wayne Wortham, who has taught agribusiness at Randolph County High School for 21 years, has been named by the county’s board of education as its new principal, replacing Hulond Humphries. The latter was reassigned to an administrative post overseeing the rebuilding of the burned-out high school. Meanwhile, the investigation into the cause of the fire that brought down most of the high school complex goes on. Also this date: Thanks to the personal time and money of landscape architect Hayes Jackson, who’s also Southeastern chapter president of the International Palm Society, the median in the short piece of 8th Street between Quintard and Leighton is now alive with an assortment of exotic trees and plantings. These include 17 palm trees, two species of banana trees, yucca and agave plants and cacti from all over the U.S. Jackson calls it a “drive-by botanical garden” and promises there’ll be more by next year.