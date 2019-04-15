April 15, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 15, 1994: From the moment Anniston’s five-field softball complex, known as Woodland Park, opened in May 1991, it changed softball in Calhoun County dramatically, making the recreational sport one of the biggest money-makers in the area and nearly shutting down some of the area’s smaller softball complexes. But in its fourth season, Woodland Park has seen its adult and youth leagues outgrow the complex’s size, and a proposed $2.5 million youth sports complex next door is mired in controversy because it’s over budget. Also this date: The East Alabama Solid Waste Authority next week will hear a proposal from a private company that would take in garbage from a 10-county region and recycle and market much of the waste, compost some of it, and send what’s left over to a landfill. It would be the first such facility in Alabama; a company called LE&B Inc. is making the pitch.