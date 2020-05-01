Look Back ... to quarantine ended for Fort McClellan, 1945

May 1, 1945, in The Star: All quarantines imposed at Fort McClellan because of an outbreak of poliomyelitis have been lifted, Army Public Relations reported today. No new cases of the disease have been diagnosed since April 16. Twenty-one servicemen and one civilian were stricken during the 26-day siege of the disease. Three of the patients died, three have been discharged from the post hospital and the other 16 remain hospitalized.
Also this date: Anniston High School students yesterday entered upon their final four weeks of school for the 1944-45 term, their ranks presenting the smallest graduating group in several years, according to Superintendent C. C. Moseley. The class is missing some 20 boys who have joined the armed services, with expectations being that another 20 might be called before the semester ends. It’s thought that approximately 50 girls and 30 boys will be present on graduation night to receive diplomas.
Additionally: Bad weather caused the postponement two days ago of dedicatory services for Fort McClellan’s renamed “Monteith Amphitheater,” but the mother and the sister of the late Lt. Jimmie W. Monteith Jr. were able to make the journey to Anniston from Richmond, Va., and enjoy a private visit at the location that will forever bear the surname of their personal D-Day hero.
May 1, 1995, in The Star: Until the final lap of yesterday’s Winston Select 500 at Talladega Superspeedway — the second fastest in NASCAR Winston Cup history — it looked as if Dale Earnhardt would need a hauler to take home a $100,000 bonus awarded to the Winston Cup points leader at this stage of the season. What actually happened was Mark Martin passed Earnhardt going into the final lap and took the checkered flag for his first Cup win at Talladega. (Jeff Gordon picked up the high-points cash prize.)