Look Back … to public concerns about PCBs, 1995

Oct. 20, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 20, 1995, in The Star: Officials at Talladega Federal Correctional Institution began this morning trying to determine exactly what started a riot that burned three of the prison’s eight buildings and injured eight correctional officers and four inmates. The disturbance last night apparently began as a scuffle between inmates right around 6:15 p.m., just after many of the men had had their supper. The furniture shop and the laundry room were among the areas destroyed in the subsequent fire. Calm was restored this morning and none of the 1,155 inmates escaped, according to authorities. (The official capacity of FCI Talladega is supposed to be only 699.) Also this date: Standing before a billboard reading “Your Health and The Environment,” representatives from the Alabama Department of Public Health encouraged more than 50 residents of western Anniston last night to have their soil, house dust and possibly even their blood tested for a potentially hazardous toxin. The concern arose after Monsanto Co. discovered last spring that soil in a ditch running through neighborhoods just east of its Anniston plant were rich with PCBs — polychlorinated biphenyls. PCBs have been linked to cancer and other health problems in laboratory rats. Jack Mayausky, Anniston plant manager for Monsanto, who attended the meeting, said he was uncertain why the health department is doing its own investigation after Monsanto’s health consultants said the PCB contamination posed no health threat to residents.