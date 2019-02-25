Feb. 25, 1944, in The Star: The 34th anniversary of the Rev. L. N. Claxton serving as pastor of the First Baptist Church will be commemorated Sunday in a special program tracing the progress this Anniston church has made under his leadership. Through his guidance the congregation now has 1,800 members. Claxton sons are following in the father’s “trade”: L. N., Jr., is minister of Weaver Baptist Church and Perry Claxton serves as pastor of the First Baptist Church in Talladega. Also this date: Funeral services will be held this afternoon at Church of St. Michael and All Angels for William W. Goldsworthy, who was for many years the superintendent of Anniston Manufacturing Company. Part of Anniston’s “pioneer” stock,” Mr. Goldsworthy was born in Cornwall, England, but came to Anniston as a young man in 1886. He had known Noble family members in England and continued his business affiliation with them here through Noble Brothers and Co. He married Miss Martha Hampson of Anniston; she and their two children, Albert and Florence, survive him. He retired from the mills in 1930.
Feb. 25, 1994, in The Star: The principal at Randolph County High School has threatened to cancel the junior-senior prom if any interracial couples attend, students at the school say. According to two parents and several students interviewed independently, Principal Hulond Humphries stood before an assembly of 11th- and 12th-graders yesterday and asked if anyone was planning to bring a date of a different race to the April 23 prom. When a few hands went up, the students said, Humphries announced that if any “mixed couples” showed up at the prom, “there is not going to be a prom.” As it happens, the 16-year-old girl who’s president of the student committee putting on the prom, Revonda Bowen, has a black mother and a white father, and she said Humphries told her to her face that “my mom and dad made a mistake and he didn’t want anyone else to make that mistake.” Humphries, principal of the school for 25 years, hung up on a reporter who called him seeking comment this morning.