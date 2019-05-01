May 1, 1944, in The Star: A final quest for votes, climaxing in statewide radio appeals tonight from the two contenders, occupied opposing camps in Alabama’s spirited senatorial race on the eve of Tuesday’s poll-bound march by Democratic voters. James A. Simpson makes his statewide radio speech at 7:30 tonight followed by incumbent Lister Hill’s address an hour later. Representation from the congressional district that includes Anniston is being decided, too, among other races. All polling places in Anniston will open tomorrow at 8 a.m.; those that use voting machines will close at 8 p.m. and those that do not will close at 6 p.m. In county regions outside Anniston, polls will close at 5 p.m. Area residents wishing to know results as quickly as possible can listen to radio station WHMA, where the combined staff of the station and The Anniston Star will broadcast local returns starting at 9:15. Beat chairmen in the county are asked to call in their returns to The Star — at phone numbers 118 and 119 — just as soon as their counts have been completed.
May 1, 1994, in The Star: State civil rights leaders joined between 250 and 300 black and white residents who marched to the Randolph County Courthouse yesterday to protest racially intolerant statements said to have been made by the county high school principal, Hulond Humphries. Sponsored by the SCLC, the march was led by a group of young girls carrying a banner reading “Unity of Diversity March” and “We are all children of God.” The event drew young people who’d never been involved in anything like this before. “We have a little Bull Connor down here,” said Rev. Abraham Woods of Birmingham, referring to Humphries.