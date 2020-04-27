Look Back ... to prepping for a new theater, 1995

April 27, 1945, in The Star: Qualifying as the first city school system in Alabama for the right to fly the Schools-at-War Minute Man Flag, the eight white and three black schools comprising the Anniston system were busy as usual today with the job of selling War Bonds for the Seventh War Loan campaign. Each of the 11 schools has selected a piece of war equipment from a list furnished by the Treasury Department and plans to sell enough War Bonds that would meet the cost of that item. Also this date: In social news out of Jacksonville, little Miss Marynell Glazner celebrated her fifth birthday on April 12 with a party at the home of her parents, Dr. and Mrs. J. F. Glazner on North Pelham Road. Ice cream and cookies were served to 36 of Marynell’s little friends.
April 27, 1995, in The Star: In the past few weeks a former furniture store at 1230 Noble Street has been converted from a nightclub into a theater. Well, just about. Give ACTheater volunteers two more days, and they'll have a place to stage Human Interest, ACTheater's first production in the new house. “We’re moving into this space in less than two months,” said ACTheater Producing Director Josephine Ayers. “What you see here is a miracle.” Human Interest, by Anniston playwright and journalist Randy Hall, is the third work he has set in the fictional, Annistonesque town of Persepolis. (The first was Arts & Leisure, the second was The Widow’s Best Friend.) Local actors in the show include Melissa Miller, Phyllis Densmore, David Miller, Katie Robertson, Eric Larson and Tim Worsham.