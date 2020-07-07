Look Back … to preparations for weapons incineration, 1995.

July 7, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 7, 1995, in The Star: The Anniston Rotary Club has presented its 1995 Environmental Responsibility Award to the Monsanto Co. The local plant was cited for its efforts to develop a productive use for the industrial waste Santotar. A technology was developed to use the waste in a form that could be cost-effectively burned as fuel. Also this date: Beginning next week, a new facility at Anniston Army Depot will separate two types of chemical weapons from their explosive propellant and put them back into storage to await final destruction later. “What we’re doing with these munitions [is] getting some of the extraneous material so that the plant will be better able to handle them," said Jack Phelps, deputy director of the depot’s chemical activity, referring to the incinerator plant planned for the area. The weapons that will be repackaged are 4.2-inch mortars containing mustard agent and 105mm cartridges containing both mustard and nerve agent.