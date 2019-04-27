April 27, 1944, in The Star: In recent meetings the local pastors’ association in Roanoke and the City Council there designated the day of the invasion of Europe – whenever it happens – as a “Day of Prayer.” As soon as word of the invasion comes, the city siren will be sounded and church bells will ring. The churches will be open for prayer, and a 7 p.m. a special prayer service will be held at each church.
April 27, 1994, in The Star: The Anniston City Council, on a divided 3-2 vote, chose Bill Gray to fill a seat on the Anniston Board of Education last night. The new appointee, supported by Councilman Hans Gray (no relation), is the current president of a group called Parents for Public Schools. Gray fills the seat succeeding Robert Downing, whose term expired recently.