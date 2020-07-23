Look Back … to praise for local economic development, 1945

July 23, 1945, in The Star: Three new principals will join the Calhoun County school system, Superintendent A. C. Shelton announced. The principal at Mechanicsville will be J. Floyd Jackson, who comes here after serving schools in Etowah and Marshall counties. The principal at Saks School will be S. B. Nelson, who was principal of schools in Talladega County for 15 years and holds a B.S. degree from Jacksonville. The principal at Oxford Elementary School will be W. G. West, who holds a degree from the University of Alabama and was formerly coach at Oxford High School. Class work in Calhoun County schools is scheduled to begin August 28, 1945. Also this date: Ira C. Evans, director of the Regional Chamber of Commerce office in Atlanta, has formally praised the local chamber for its work in using a questionnaire to survey local industries concerning their postwar development plans. Mr. Evans called the local chamber’s effort, through its Committee for Economic Development, “a most constructive step and tangible evidence of the seriousness with which you view possible developments in the near postwar future.”
July 23, 1995, in The Star: Plans are underway to build a war memorial park to honor Cleburne County veterans who served in World War I, World War II, Korea and Vietnam. A gospel singing benefit will be held later this week at the Heflin National Guard Armory with donations going toward construction of the park, which is to be built at the corner of Education Street and Duke Drive in Heflin. Also this date: A series of crafts booths with wares for sale covered a couple of blocks of Noble Street yesterday, the offerings designed to attract DieHard 500 race fans who needed a break.