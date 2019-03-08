March 8, 1944, in The Star: With a monthly payroll of $1.75 million, Fort McClellan is one of the best infantry training posts in the U.S. and should be retained as a training station after the war, commandant Col. John L. Jenkins told an Anniston civic club at its meeting yesterday. Col. Jenkins, who will retire in June after 41 years of service in the Army, said Fort McClellan is ideal because of natural resources, climate and terrain. Its present military population is 32,000 men and 2,000 officers. It also has a wealth of manmade resources, including four swimming pools, a training lake, five theaters and three bowling alleys. It also boasts an excellent amphitheater which can seat 12,000 men for either recreational or instructional purposes. Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow for George Newton Meredith, 80, who died in Anniston yesterday. Born and reared in Montevallo, Mr. Meredith had made his home in Oxford and Anniston for the past 51 years. He was a railway man by profession, but here he had the tragic distinction of being the father of the young man who was the first local fatality in World War I.
March 8, 1994, in The Star: Accompanied by camera crews and singing protesters, a chorus calling for the removal of Randolph County High School Principal Hulond Humphries made their voices heard at a called meeting of the county board of education last night. Although Humphries previously rescinded his declaration that he’d cancel the school prom if mixed-race couples attended, those on the civil rights side of the equation — who greatly outnumbered Humphries’ white supporters — saw this latest episode as another sign that Humphries has run the school system for 25 years with a clear and documented bias toward white students. The principal did not attend the meeting and the board took no action. Also this date: Former Calhoun County Commissioner Mike Rogers, a 35-year-old Anniston attorney, has announced his candidacy for the Republican nomination to the District 36 seat in the Alabama House of Representatives.