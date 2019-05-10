May 10, 1944, in The Star: Cheaha State park is now open for the summer tourism season. A 14-room hotel and restaurant called Cheaha Lodge was completed last year, and this year eleven new cabins have been built. Amenities in each include cots, bedding, tables and chairs, an ice chest and electric lights. Also this date: Talladega County’s two huge munitions plants have “little if any” chance of remaining in operation after the war, government research experts declared today. A prediction that several thousand workers from Alabama Ordnance Works in Childersburg and Brecon Bag Loading Company in Talladega will be out of jobs with the coming of peace is contained in a study of the war’s effects on the Childersburg area. The study was make public today by the postwar division of the Department of Labor.
May 10, 1994, in The Star: A new sign bearing the name of James A. “Pappy” Dunn has been mounted on the gymnasium at C. E. Hanna Elementary School in Hobson City and a reunion of all its graduates has been planned for July. It’s a big turnaround in the fortune of a school that not long ago was in danger of being closed as part of a plan to make room for a booming student population in the Oxford school system. Instead, thanks to word from a federal judge, Hanna will be home to grades 4 and 5 and students with special needs.