Look Back ... to postman lauded for 37 years' service, 1945

Oct. 11, 1945, in The Star: A nicely written feature article describes the career of Fleming Lewis Brown, a black man who has just retired after 37 years of service as a postman in Anniston. Mr. Brown, a resident of South Leighton Avenue, said he has watched the men who are now leaders in Anniston grow up from childhood.
He remembers, for example, when James A. Johnston, the current superintendent of mails, was small enough as a baby to be carried around in Mr. Brown’s own mailbag. Mr. Johnston speaks now of Mr. Brown as one of the “most faithful postmen we’ve ever had.”
Also this date: Funeral services will be held tomorrow afternoon at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church in Jacksonville for Augustine Dean Edwards, 81, a prominent Jacksonville educator and banker who died at his home early this morning. Mr. Edwards was born in Ashville and came to Calhoun County in 1879. He was a civil engineer by trade. Survivors include his wife, Elizabeth, and a son serving overseas.
Oct. 11, 1995, in The Star: Northeast Alabama crop farmers have taken a one-two punch this year from the weather. A summer drought substantially lowered the normal yield and the wind and rain of Hurricane Opal ruined most of what was left.
Also this date: Browning Ferris Industries, which recently won a new contract to pick up household garbage in Anniston, next week will begin a new pickup method. Each customer will be granted use of a 95-gallon “can” with a hinged lid and wheels. On the appropriate day, the customer should pull it out to the street or alley and a specially equipped truck, with a retractable lift-and-dump arm, will rumble along to empty it.