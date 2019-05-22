May 22, 1944, in The Star: Various types of aircraft are being studied by officials of the Southern Airways company for use in the proposed network of 15 routes to serve 88 cities in the Southeast, to include Anniston as one of the principal stops. A plane has been recommended by the Beech Aircraft Co. of Wichita, Kan., which would accommodate eight passengers, a pilot and a co-pilot. Fully loaded it would require 525 feet to take off and 640 feet to land. Also this date: Anniston High School’s graduation ceremony for the Class of ’44 will be later this week, and of the 138 eligible for diplomas, 18 are currently in the armed services; only a few of those are expected to be present for the exercises. It’s estimated that 40 more will be in service by the end of June.
May 22, 1994, in The Star: The Jacksonville Police Department is starting a citizens’ police academy program this summer not to train residents to be police officers, but to show them enough of what officers do for a living that the civilians can have a better appreciation for the work. Residents will meet for three hours once a week for 12 weeks in the free program. “There’s a lot of stuff we do that people have no idea about,” said police inspector Bill Wineman, who is also an instructor at the Northeast Alabama Police Academy. (And lest they think they might illicitly benefit from a few crimefighting tips, people taking the course will be fingerprinted and have a criminal background check.) Also this date: Gene Heathcock, president of FabArc Steel Supply Inc. in Oxford, has been elected a director of First Alabama Bank in Anniston. FabArc Steel is a structural steel fabricator with about 100 employees. Heathcock, married with two sons, is a Calhoun County native.