Aug. 6, 1944, in The Star: The question being put before Annistonians in a front-page analysis article is whether the city is willing to support a citywide recreation program for Anniston youth. Doing the exploratory work on the question is a committee of the Inter-Club Council, which has already stated its desire to help young people establish a recreation center. A combination of local funds and federal matching funds could create $30,000 in seed money for the program. Joe Rutledge, chairman of the committee doing the work, said that a $30,000 program “would provide recreation facilities for both white and colored young people. But the people of Anniston must decide what they want. Are they willing to try for a large-scale city-wide program aided by federal funds, or do they want to start on a smaller scale? We must know before we can make further plans.” Also this date: Lt. Forrest M. Tucker, whose movie career, under contract to Samuel Goldwyn, was interrupted by his enlistment into the Army in November of 1942, will take the lead role in a production at Fort McClellan starting tomorrow night. A comedy titled Pappa Is All, the play is scheduled to run for two weeks. Tucker’s most recent film, Keeper of the Flame, starred Katharine Hepburn and Spencer Tracy. [After the war, Tucker would go on to have a successful career in show business, playing memorable characters on stage and screen.]
Aug. 6, 1994, in The Star: Tickets for the Rolling Stones show at Legion Field in Birmingham tonight at 8 are still available, promoters say, with most of them priced at $39.50 or $50. Although ticket sales have been sluggish compared to the Steel Wheels show in 1989, which sold out in seven hours, concert spokesman Steve Howard said he’s not disappointed, noting that a number of really big names are on tour this summer, including Elton John, Pink Floyd and Billy Joel.