Look Back … to plans to improve county highway network, 1995

March 31, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
March 31, 1995, in The Star: If you think Calhoun County has traffic problems on its roads and highways now, just wait until the year 2015. County officials have a plan to improve the major routes through the county, but even with eastern and western bypasses around Anniston, a widening of Alabama 21 and a bypass around Jacksonville, traffic will still be over capacity on many area roads. A Birmingham consulting firm has been developing a plan for the county’s major roads for the year 2015 for the local Metropolitan Planning Organization (made up of representatives from Calhoun County governments).