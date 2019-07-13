July 13, 1944, in The Star: Twelve hours after Anniston Boy Scouts started collecting waste paper yesterday, more than 29,000 pounds of paper given by Calhoun Countians was on its way to the factory to be made into blood plasma containers, bomb bands, shell casings, waterproof wrappings and many other product vital to the execution of the war. Approximately 60 Boy Scouts, assisted by several adults and by business firms that provided trucks, conducted a house-to-house canvass in a quest for the scrap paper.
July 13, 1994, in The Star: The Oxford City Council yesterday put out the proverbial welcome mat for Applebee’s, which plans to build a “neighborhood grill and bar” on U.S. 78 next door to Holiday Inn. The land on which the restaurant would be built is a 1.3-acre tract owned by Holiday Inn itself. The council had to approve the sale of the lot because it’s part of property given tax-exempt status to encourage development of the Holiday Inn. By unanimous vote, the council approved the sale and dropped the property’s tax-exempt status. Also this date: Doing a little financial razzle-dazzle of its own, the Anniston City Council yesterday voted to refinance a 1989 bond issue, which will create $1.9 million in additional money because of a lower interest rate that will be obtained. Most of the cash, $1.3 million, will go toward creation of the Berman Museum, while smaller amounts will develop Zinn Park and the veterans park at 17th and Quintard.