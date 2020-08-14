Look Back ... to plans for linking Oxford to Jacksonville, 1945

Aug. 14, 1945, in The Star: The road from Oxford to South Quintard Avenue, directly connecting Highway 78 with Anniston and the new highway leading north toward Jacksonville, is definitely on the schedule of the Alabama Highway department for immediate attention in the postwar period, a state highway department official told members of the Anniston Civitan Club yesterday. The highway will be one of six new road projects planned for Calhoun County has part of a postwar road-building program. “The surveys on these road have been made, the plans in pencil stage are in our drafting rooms,” said the official, E. N. Rogers.
Also this date: Anniston’s city schools have been renovated and repaired during the summer and are ready for the opening of the fall session Sept. 3, Superintendent C. C. Moseley reported yesterday. Registration day will be Aug. 31; children entering the first grade must be six years old on or before Oct. 1, 1945.
Aug. 14, 1995, in The Star: Superintendents of Calhoun County’s school systems will open their doors day after tomorrow for the start of another school term, but they’ll do it without a budget for the year. What is unusual is that this year, local systems are facing a massive change to a new state funding formula that they do not yet comprehend. But at least the school chiefs will be in meetings tomorrow where state Department of Education officials will attempt to explain it.