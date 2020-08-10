Look Back … to plans for celebration when Japan calls it quits, 1945

Aug. 10, 1945, in The Star: Plans are complete for V-J Day in Anniston, and the city is standing ready to declare a holiday if a definite announcement of the end of the war comes. It seems likely, as the dominant headline across the top of page one reads, JAPS READY TO SURRENDER, and another at the bottom reads, Atomic Might Wipes Out Nagasaki. These plans have been agreed upon by the mayor and the Merchants Division of the Chamber of Commerce: If the official announcement of victory should come before 12 noon, all stores and business houses — except cafes — will close within 15 minutes and remain closed the rest of the day. If the announcement comes after 12 noon, stores and businesses will close within 15 minutes and will remain closed through the following day. Also this date: Calhoun County High School at Oxford is in keen need of a coach and word on the street is that Anniston High School's highly regarded ex-coach, E. D. “Chink” Lott, has been offered the job. Coach Lott has been out of the game in the year since he resigned from Anniston; he has been in business in Tuscaloosa. Also possible for the job is Vaughn Stewart, who was graduated from Anniston High School in 1938, went to Alabama and now plays pro ball in Boston. Additionally: Around 140 Black Boy Scouts of this district — from Sylacauga to Gadsden — began attending the Hobson City Boy Scout camp this week. The camp’s director is G. G. Barnwell, assisted by Roy Howard.
Aug. 10, 1995, in The Star: Less than a week after losing its nonprofit sponsor, I-20 Bingo in Hobson City has lost its main bingo hall. Fire destroyed the hall at 1708 Martin Luther King Drive shortly after midnight this morning; the building was almost completely consumed by flames when Oxford firefighters arrived. The state fire marshal has been asked to investigate. Also this date: A state audit shows that an Ohatchee judge allowed six people over three years to make donations to the town’s volunteer rescue squad and fire department in lieu of paying traffic fines. The Alabama Bureau of Investigation has been conducting a two-month probe into traffic ticket issuance in Ohatchee, but it’s not clear at the moment whether the judge’s offer was a violation of the law. Additionally: Gov. Fob James signed into law yesterday a legislative bill that now sets the blood-alcohol level for determining a motor vehicle driver’s intoxication at .08 percent. A dozen other states set the intoxication point at that level.