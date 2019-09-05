Sept. 5, 1944, in The Star: Plans are being drawn up in Anniston civic, business and governmental circles concerning the nature and content of the observance that should follow after Allies achieve victory in Europe. All are in accord that the day of Germany’s collapse won’t be a time for unrestrained celebration and mass gatherings in the downtown streets; for this reason, industrial workers are asked to cooperate in the program by remaining at their posts. When authentic announcement of victory over the Nazis is received, radio station WHMA will make its own official announcement. The bell in the tower at Anniston City Hall will ring persistently, the chimes at St. Michael’s will play “victory” chords and this newspaper will bring out an “extra.” All churches will be opened for private prayer and meditation when armistice is announced. [Expectations around this time seemed to be that the Nazi army’s collapse, and thus victory in Europe, was only weeks away.]
Sept. 5, 1994, in The Star: Last month at Pine Hill Country Club, a father and his son distinguished themselves by each scoring a hole-in-one, within a week of each other. Randy Archer, 27, made his on Aug. 21 and six days later his father, Vernon, 51, scored his. Randy’s achievement occurred at hole No. 7, said to be the toughest at Pine Hill, and Vernon’s was at hole No. 5, where he used a 6-iron on a 155-yard par 3. Also this date: In her column about the performance of Auburn quarterback Patrick Nix this past Saturday, Star sports writer Erin Harvego observes that while his on-field work was nothing to be proud of — special teams and defense made Auburn’s 22-17 win over Ole Miss possible — Nix’s deportment in the press conference afterward revealed him to be an especially mature athlete. He didn’t put on an attitude, didn’t cast blame off himself, and he didn’t dodge awkward questions. “Nix may have had a disappointing game, but he’s going to lead the Tigers to a successful season,” she writes.