Look Back ... to plans for a "Supercenter" in Oxford, 1995

Jan. 25, 1945, in The Star: Seeking to head off the coal shortage which threatens both civilians and Army in the next few months, military personnel and civilian employees at Fort McClellan are undertaking a conservation campaign aimed at cutting coal consumption by at least 12 percent. Fort McClellan burns an average of 5,400 tons of coal per month – much higher, of course, in extremely cold weather. Also this date: The Anniston High School Band has chosen officers for the second semester. They are Jack Gurley, president; Leon Harrison, vice president; Betty Newsome, secretary; and Tom Curry, treasurer. Additionally: Any legislative attempt to force Auburn and Alabama to resume football relations appears headed for a stormy reception. Rep. Tram Sessions of Birmingham said today he was considering a bill to compel the two schools to play next fall – although Gov. Chauncey Sparks said he would veto such a measure, if the Legislature were to pass it. Sparks says he believes the games should resume because the schools want them, not through legal compulsion.
Jan. 25, 1995, in The Star: Wal-Mart has applied for a permit to drain wetlands to build a 200,000-square-foot “Supercenter” off of Alabama 21 bordering Choccolocco Creek. Wal-Mart’s 50-acre property includes a pasture and pond behind the Executive Inn in Oxford. The project calls for filling in around 10 acres of wetlands, a loss which Wal-Mart would offset by creating around nine acres of forested wetlands. Wal-Mart’s current Oxford store is at the intersection of of 21 and U.S. 78, across a side street from Oxford High School’s football stadium.