Look Back ... to plans for a party and power bans, plus condemnation of a fire hazard

Jan. 29, 1945, in The Star: Many out-of-town guests have accepted invitations to attend the annual meeting and banquet of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce to be held at the Officers Club at Fort McClellan tomorrow night. Among them are the presidents and secretaries of the chambers of commerce of Birmingham, Montgomery, Gadsden, Sylacauga, Talladega and Jacksonville. Also, the mayors of the municipalities in Calhoun County will be present to occupy prominent places at the speakers’ table. Also this date: Due to a serious shortage of coal anticipated in the near future, the national War Production Board has issued mandatory bans on usage of electricity starting Feb. 1. The disallowed usages, which are mostly directed at businesses, are spelled out in an ad from Alabama Power.
Jan. 29, 1995, in The Star: Beginning Feb. 20, all 16 or so people who live at the Ritz Rooming House on West 13th Street will have to move. Last week, the city condemned the building, and its owner, Randy Lankford, says he doesn’t have enough money to fix up the building, which city officials have labeled a fire trap.