Look Back ... to plans for a good ol' Christmas, 1945

Oct. 24, 1945, in The Star: The Christmas lights will go on again in Anniston this year for the first time since 1941. Plans for the city’s Christmas decoration program were mapped yesterday by the Retail Merchants Executive Committee of the Chamber of Commerce. As a public observance, Christmas will be celebrated in the old elaborate prewar style, with lights and other decorations adorning the city from one end to the other. New bulbs are being secured and only red, blue and green ones will be used in strings across Noble Street; they’ll be illuminated for the first time as soon as it gets dark on Nov. 30, not long after Santa Claus has paraded along Noble. There will also be a residential lighting competition sponsored by the Women’s Civic Club, and a large tree will be mounted atop the Wilson Building. The last time Anniston had a full Christmas lighting program was 1941. Also this date: In international news, Vidkun Quisling, who sold out his country, Norway, to Germany for gold and a puppet premiership, was executed by a firing squad at a 16th-century fortress at 2:40 a.m. today. The Norwegian Justice Ministry announced that the death sentence had been carried out after King Haakon rejected an appeal for mercy from Quisling’s wife. Quisling himself pleaded innocence in his treachery. He was the first of the European traitors to sell out his country to Germany, which invaded in April 1940 with his connivance.
Oct. 24, 1995, in The Star: Saying that the community needs “consistent, definitive leadership,” state Rep. Larry Sims called on other elected officials yesterday to join him in supporting a plan to burn chemical weapons at Anniston Army Depot. Sims’ support for the incinerator is based on many of the same reasons cited by Rep. Glen Browder during a press conference earlier this month. Sims’ district includes the depot.