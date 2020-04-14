Look Back … to Piedmont bingo in trouble, 1995

April 14, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
April 14, 1995, in The Star: The Calhoun County district attorney’s office and a Calhoun County circuit judge dealt two jolts to bingo in Piedmont yesterday. Last night investigators from the DA’s office arrested the owner of the Frontier Palace bingo hall and charged him with tampering with evidence. And Judge Joel Laird, calling the organizations that have operated bingo in Piedmont nothing more than shams, ordered the Alabama Department of Revenue to investigate possible tax violations by Cranberry Magnatite Corp., the former owner of the Frontier Palace. The actions came just days after a crew from CBS News arrived in the county, apparently to investigate bingo. Also this date: Employees from the Anniston Fire Department, the street department and the city garage visited City Hall yesterday afternoon to protest the City Council’s recent decision to give pay raises to 16 department heads and mid-level managers. The employees were protesting at a Civil Service Board meeting, where the pay raise received that body’s approval, too.