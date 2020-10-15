Look Back … to Peyton Manning putting it to the Tide, 1995

Oct. 15, 1945, in The Star: Daily reports tell of servicemen’s actual or imminent return home to northeast Alabama. After 25 months overseas and a year’s imprisonment at a German camp, Lt. Lucian Lentz, husband of Carleton Sterne Lentz of Anniston, has been honorably separated from the Air Corps at San Antonio, Texas. In other servicemen’s news, Clyde Parnell recently received an honorable discharge from the Army and is now at home with his family in Oxford. Parnell served overseas with the 13th Armored “Black Cat” division which was a part of Patton’s Third Army. And finally, Mrs. W. M. Norris of Anniston has received her first real letter from her son, Capt. Ralph O. Hill, and this was a cheerful one, written on board a ship shortly before it was expected to dock in Manila. Capt. Hill, who became a Japanese war prisoner after the fall of Corregidor, returned to the U.S. via the port of San Francisco on Oct. 9, five years to the day of when he first shipped out. Capt. Hill is expected home this week; according to the letter he wrote, “I’m in fairly good health and nothing wrong with me that a few weeks in good old America won’t cure.” Also this date: Despite the arrivals home, a public service advertisement reminds readers to “Give Generously in Victory” to the local Community War Fund. That’s because occupation troops are still on duty in far-flung places, and now that they’re not fighting for their lives the days can get terribly boring or lonesome. That’s why funds are needed to keep the activities of the USO clubs going strong — “for if ever those boys needed a lift and a laugh, they need it now!”
Oct. 15, 1995, in The Star: Ten years ago, Tennessee’s football team left Legion Field as a winner, beating Alabama for the fourth straight season and fully expecting its success against the Tide to continue. It didn’t, because for the next nine seasons, the team from Tuscaloosa owned the series, winning game after game. But last night, Tennessee got its revenge, smashing Alabama in a nationally televised game by an embarrassing score of 41-14. The Vols rode the arm of a cool, confident, 19-year-old sophomore named Peyton Manning, who picked apart a pass defense ranked second in the nation before last night. In his account of the game, Anniston Star sports writer Phillip Tutor notes that Manning became the first quarterback to throw for more than 300 yards against Alabama in the regular season since a fellow named Brett Favre did it on behalf of Southern Mississippi in 1989.