Look Back … to persuasion applied to Calhoun County’s probate judge, 1945

Sept. 6, 1945, in The Star: For the past four years, friends of Calhoun County Probate Judge S. E. Boozer have been urging him to run for the governorship, and up to four months ago he laughed at them. But during those recent months Judge Boozer has visited 38 counties and met with organizations formed by his friends in the interest of his candidacy — and if things go as as they are at present, he will be in the race next year. The 50-year-old former lumber dealer and farmer declares that he has “a very interesting program” if he were elected governor, one which would certainly benefit farmers in the state.
Sept. 6, 1995, in The Star: Alabama Corrections Commissioner Ron Jones is looking into the idea of relocating the training program for state prison guards from Selma to the Northeast Alabama Police Academy at Jacksonville State University. The move would mean two things financially. It would bring an increase in revenue of about $200,000 for the police academy, and it would save money for the guard training program because it would be handled in a location where law enforcement procedures are already taught. “I can do the same job for less, and sustain the quality,” said Jones, who became commissioner in February. He visited JSU yesterday.