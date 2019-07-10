July 10, 1944, in The Star: Industry and business in Anniston will not collapse at the end of the war. That’s the conclusion that may be drawn from the survey recently conducted by the Research Committee of the Calhoun County Committee for Economic Development and the Anniston Chamber of Commerce in an effort to determine how many jobs will be available in the community in 1946.
July 10, 1994, in The Star: People who’ve bought land along Choccolocco Creek in recent years might well feel their investment has been spoiled, given that authorities last year discovered polychlorinated biphenyls in Choccolocco fish in quantities well above federal guidelines. Back in November, state public health officials slapped a “no consumption” advisory on fish caught along a 25-30-mile stretch of the creek -- from Snow Creek to Logan Martin Lake. Exactly how the PCBs percolated into the food chain still is unclear. Likewise uncertain is how far downstream the chemicals have migrated, or at what level PCBs in creek sediments cease to be a danger. At any rate, authorities have known of this contamination for some 20 years, but hardly anything has ever been done about it.