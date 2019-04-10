April 10, 1944, in The Star: Many Annistonians “who danced over the week-end were forced to pay the piper” this morning when their cases were presented before Judge W. D. DeBardeleben in Police Court. For example, one woman had to pay a $104 fine for driving while intoxicated and a man had to pay $29 for driving a taxi without proper markings. The standard fine for “drunkenness,” levied against a few others, is $14.
April 10, 1994, in The Star: The new Chateau Salon building at 1309 Quintard will open for business in a couple of days. Annell Petroff and Kathy Henegar are the business owners. Also this date: Robert Downing, owner of Downing’s General Store and a member of the Anniston Board of Education, has announced he is running to represent District 2 on the Calhoun County Commission. Downing’s positions include protection of the county’s natural beauty and environment and establishment of a station stop here for the proposed high-speed rail system between Birmingham and Atlanta.