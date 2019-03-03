March 3, 1944, in The Star: An advertisement placed by three local funeral homes — Colonial, Jones and Usrey — tells the public of new rates for ambulance service. In Anniston and vicinity, they are $4 up to and including three miles and 50 cents for each additional mile of any trip. All trips require cash at the destination. Also this date: Anniston police Capt. Luther Owens is now the proud papa of a baby boy who arrived two nights ago. Luther Marvin Owens Jr. weight nine pounds at birth, it was reported.
March 3, 1994, in The Star: Alabama Gov. Jim Folsom Jr. yesterday unveiled a school funding plan that would raise property taxes throughout the state and take some money away from the wealthier systems and transfer it to poorer systems. More than 110 of Alabama’s 127 school systems — including just about all in northeast Alabama — would have to raise taxes. For example, Anniston has about 31 mills of property tax and equivalency combined, Calhoun County has about 25. Around here, only Oxford and Piedmont school systems are now receiving the 35 total mills that’s the benchmark level of school funding under Folsom’s proposal. As a practical example of the increase, a resident living in the county’s southern district in a $50,000 house is currently paying about $140 in property taxes annually. Under Folsom’s plan, this rate would increase to $240.