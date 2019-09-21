Sept. 21, 1944, in The Star: A woman of Cincinnati, Ohio, expresses her thanks in a letter to the editor to all the people, known and unknown, who rescued her and cared for her during and following the fire that destroyed the Alabama Hotel in downtown Anniston Sept. 15. Mrs. Buda Klein identifies herself as “the lady who hung on the outside of the building of the Alabama Hotel with the red house coat.” She particularly thanks Anniston Mayor Gerald King, “who really saved my life. He begged me not to jump from the 4th floor.” Mrs. Klein also thanks Mr. and Mrs. Rudolph Kemp for their wonderful hospitality in her time of need. Also this date: Plans have been completed by a White Plains committee, of which J. H. Newell is chairman, to hold the Choccolocco Valley Fair at White Plains High School on October 20. Prizes are to be offered for exhibits in the categories of agriculture, home economics, education, and poultry and livestock. J. C. McClinton, White Plains vocational teacher, and the Rev. C. C. Graves will be in charge of the exhibits.
Sept. 21, 1994, in The Star: It may not look like much now, but developers say Zinn Park is on its way to becoming a jewel. A $400,000 city-funded renovation will create a pavilion and plaza on the south side of West 14th Street and new sidewalks across the street on the north hill, which will serve as an amphitheater. Employees of the company doing the work are pleased to be back on the job; rainy weather delayed the start of the project back in July. It’s supposed to be finished by early December. The pavilion will be named for Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. and will feature an ornamental iron border in tribute to the iron work companies around which Anniston was founded. Also this date: A new report shows AIDS on the rise in Alabama, especially among blacks and women. The report predicts that the number of cases will double in the next 10 years. “We’re reeling from the increase in numbers,” said Deborah Wade, executive director of the AIDS Services Center in Hobson City. AIDS has become the third-leading killer of men ages 25 to 44 in Alabama, behind accidental injuries and heart disease.