June 7, 1944, in The Star: An SOS calling Anniston women to invasion duty for Allied fighting men was sent out over the city today by Red Cross officials who are seeking volunteers to roll bandages so desperately needed on the battlefronts of the world. “We have a tremendous quota assigned to us,” Mrs. Sara Head, Red Cross Executive Secretary, said this morning, “and we need patriotic women with nimble fingers to roll bandages all day long.” She acknowledges that the building where the work takes place gets hot in the summer, but the work is vital nonetheless for the boys fighting on the front lines.
June 7, 1994, in The Star: About 100 former soldiers and family members of the 81st Chemical Battalion gathered yesterday at the Memorial Gardens of the Chemical Corps Museum to commemorate the lives lost during D-Day, the Allies’ most massive invasion of World War II. Also this date: When Alabama voters went to the polls today, they found the strongest and most diverse slate of state Republican candidates in years. For the first time in memory, the GOP governor’s race is more hotly contested than the Democratic contest for that office. Six candidates are on the GOP ballot, representing several sectors from pro-business establishment to the conservative Christian right.