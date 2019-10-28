Oct. 28, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
Oct. 28, 1994, in The Star: Passing the football is not the preferred way for most coaches to have their teams gain yardage, but at least three area quarterbacks are giving good reason for second thoughts this season. In Anniston, Montressa Kirby has passed and run the Bulldogs to a 6-2 record and an early Class 6A playoff berth. In Ohatchee, Matt Moon’s arm has helped keep a small Indians team at .500, while in Jacksonville, Jeff Tippets is helping the young Eagles develop an offense for the future. Tippets and Moon have each passed for more than 1,000 yards this season, and Kirby will be there shortly. A little farther away, Sand Rock quarterback Jeremiah McMichen is likely to also exceed 1,000 yards this week. Also this date: Yesterday at its headquarters plant on West 11th Street, the corporate carcass of Chalk Line Manufacturing was picked over by buyers bidding an a formal auction. Computers, screen-printing machines, telephones, office furniture, even fire extinguishers and shopping carts, were sold. One hundred one people signed up to bid. The building itself is now legally owned by the Anniston Industrial Development Board, but title will likely soon be transferred to a private businessman. Bankruptcy had brought an end to the company.