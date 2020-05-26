Look Back ... to paid help for Piedmont rescuers, 1995

May 26, 1945: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
May 26, 1995, in The Star: The Piedmont Rescue Squad is finally getting the paramedics it wanted, with the first paid staff member of the rescue squad beginning work this week. The city eventually expect to hire four paramedics. The city needed more than $100,000 to pay for the improved emergency service, but taxpayers didn’t want to contribute directly to the benefit. Instead, most of the sum comes from an additional allowance from Medicare. The city will also chip in $100 per ambulance run within city limits, up to a total of $60,000. Unlike emergency medical technicians, paramedics are allowed to administer, under a doctor’s supervision, lifesaving drugs that can help patients stay alive on an ambulance trip. Since the rescue squad was created in 1965, it has relied on volunteers to staff its ambulances. Also this date: Citing personal reasons for leaving the county where he has practiced law since 1977, Anniston attorney A. W. Bolt is moving to the Birmingham area to join a different law firm. Although as a trial lawyer he could raise the hackles of business and professional people, Chamber of Commerce officials admiringly cite the time, talent and money Bolt, 52, put into local economic development through that organization. For example, Bolt helped develop Forward Calhoun County, the chamber’s marketing arm, which raised several million dollars from area businesses to promote the region.