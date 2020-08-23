Look Back … to Oxford’s high school striving toward higher standards, 1945

Aug. 23, 1945, in The Star: For today’s issue, the principals of area schools have contributed essays that amount to informational mission statements for each institution. From H. T. Stanford, principal of Calhoun County High School, we learn the school will open its 35th session on Tuesday, Aug. 28, 1945. It occupies the original building of the famed Oxford College which was established in 1868. Many of the classrooms are still in use. Stanford continues, “We are making every effort to become a member of the Southern Association of Secondary Schools and Colleges this year. We were refused last year due to crowded classes and lack of library.” In other news related to the high school at Oxford, W. R. McKenzie, who graduated from there in 1928, is returning to coach the Yellowjackets’ athletic teams. McKenzie is a graduate of Newberry College and has nine years of experience at other schools. Also this date: Leamon Fite, son of Mr. and Mrs. Howard W. Fite of Weaver, is now at Great Lakes, Ill., where he is in the equivalent of “boot camp” for the U.S. Navy. Fite attended Anniston High School, where he was a member of the band.
Aug. 23, 1995, in The Star: Ever since the Anniston City Council decided in 1987 that it would be OK for him to do so, Tom Wright has served as both the city manager and the city finance director. But soon he could be forced to chose which job he likes doing the most. But Councilman James Montgomery argues that Wright shouldn’t hold both jobs because to do so violates a basic principle favoring checks and balances in government. The question is on the agenda for tonight’s council meeting. Also this date: Two of five City Council seats in Talladega will be decided in a runoff election Sept. 12, as will the voters’ choice for mayor. Charles Osborne, a former mayor, and Howard “Rip” Williams, a current councilman, secured the most votes in a municipal election yesterday.