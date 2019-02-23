Feb. 23, 1944, in The Star: Anniston’s Junior Chamber of Commerce will elect its officers and directors for 1944 during its annual organizational dinner on Feb. 28. The nominating committee appointed by T. Flint Gray, president, includes J. D. Crow, chairman, and Joe Harris, Dr. H. E. Killian, Jerry Hulsey and Charles Robinson.
Feb. 23, 1994, in The Star: The Oxford City Council has voted to allocate $5,000 toward a much larger sum being put together to pay country music star Ronnie Milsap to perform at Oxford Civic Center. Milsap’s appearance, if it happens, would be on April 23 and promoted as part of the weekend’s Cheaha Challenge bicycle racing event. The committee organizing the Challenge had originally requested $10,000 from Oxford — to combine with $10,000 each from two other sources — but that produced a divided City Council. The compromise eventually worked out produced the $5,000 donation, with only Councilman Johnny Bentley objecting to that amount.