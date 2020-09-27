Look Back ... to Oxford raking in cash, 1995

Sept. 27, 1945, in The Star: Albert Smith, the son of Mr. and Mrs. A. H. Smith of 218 South Quintard Avenue, is only five feet four inches tall, but as a 17-year-old senior at Anniston High School he’s a big man with big responsibility in extra-curricular activities. He’s president of the Youth Club, which manages the Teen Canteen in the Radio Building, and is also president of the senior class, the Hi-Y Club and the A-Club, which consists of students outstanding in athletics. Smith is co-captain of the football team, for which he generally plays halfback. He has a younger sister, Doris Jean, and they were elected the “cutest boy” and “cutest girl” for Who’s Who last year. Also this date: T. G. Coleman, Anniston theater manager and busy civic leader, has been appointed chairman of the 1946 March of Dimes campaign in Calhoun County. The appointment was announced today by E. C. Knowlton, chairman of the Calhoun County Chapter of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis. Additionally: The largest freshman class since prewar days is enrolled at Jacksonville State Teachers College for the fall quarter, it was announced at general assembly two days ago. To date, 183 students are listed as freshmen, a goodly number of whom are in school on the G. I. Bill of Rights.
Sept. 27, 1995, in The Star: The $6 million per year that Oxford receives from a 3 percent sales tax is one reason the city’s finances are so stable. That translates into business confidence: An increase in the number of business licenses sold, from 1,400 to 1,900, brought the city more than $1 million in license fees this year. With that kind of money, Oxford could afford to entice Wal-Mart to build a “Supercenter” on Alabama 21, south of the interstate, by pledging to pay $500,000 of the company’s construction expenses. Oxford finance director Alton Craft said he expects the city to recoup that investment from the store’s sales taxes with six months of its opening. Oxford also plans to spend around $280,000 to renovate the old Friendship School as a community center. The Oxford City Council last night adopted its 1996 budget spelling out these and other financial improvements.