Feb. 3, 1944, in The Star: Oxford is the next local town to have exceeded its goal in the Fourth American War Loan Drive, its citizens having contributed more than $68,000 against a quota of $50,000. Leading the War Bond activities is prominent resident Hemphill Whiteside, who took over the Oxford post when Chairman Harry Blue moved to Montgomery. The campaign still has several more days to go. Also this date: Eight new directors have been chosen to serve two-year terms on the board of the Anniston Chamber of Commerce, having been elected by the chamber membership. They are S. L. Galbraith, Howard Cater, H. H. Booth, R. C. Moyer, R. Earl Jones, Harry M. Ayers, L. C. Watson and E. L. Turner.
Feb. 3, 1994, in The Star: A federal judge has ruled that the Pentagon can transfer missile-maintenance work — and hundreds of jobs — from Anniston Army Depot to a depot in Pennsylvania. U.S. District Judge Robert Propst ruled two days ago that a March 1993 decision by the Base Realignment and Closure Commission can stand.