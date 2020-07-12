Look Back ... to over-enthusiastic use of gasoline, 1945

July 12, 1945, in The Star: Plans for the postwar industrial expansion of Anniston and the Calhoun County area will be discussed tomorrow evening when the roundtable conference of the Industries Committee of the Chamber of Commerce, executives with the State Chamber of Commerce and members of the city and county commissions all meet in the auditorium of Alabama Power Company, 12th and Noble. The construction of buildings for modest investment purposes, tax exemptions for a limited period, types of industries and businesses desired and other matters of progress will be considered. Also this date: The Office of Price Administration district director, Sam J. Watkins, today warned that motorists here and everywhere are taking too great of an advantage of eased-up gasoline rationing that the OPA allowed after V-E Day. Watkins, who is based in Birmingham, conceded that lots of gasoline is in storage, but it’s for military use in the war that continues to be waged. “I am particularly distressed,” Watkins said, “by reports that a great amount of gasoline is being used for vacation trips to Florida and other resort areas. This is an unpatriotic gesture at a time when gasoline is short and public carriers are loaded to the straining point with discharged and home-bound service personnel.”
July 12, 1995, in The Star: The Oxford City Council gave its permission for surveying to begin on what might wind up being a $21 million sewer expansion project. “This is something that the City of Oxford has always needed said Councilman Johnny Austin, referring to the project that aims to supply sewer service for 80 to 85 percent of the city. Construction would not begin before the spring of 1997, however.