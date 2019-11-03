Nov. 3, 1944, in The Star: To conform with schedules throughout the county, the elementary and high school of Jacksonville began this week operating from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. This change was brought about because of the children who travel to school in buses. They were forced to leave home sometimes before daylight to reach school at the appointed time, particularly where buses travel over a great distance. Also this date: Four Anniston churches will join in a union service Sunday night at First Presbyterian Church, 10th and Quintard, as a welcome to the Rev. Herbert J. Bass, new pastor of First Christian Church. The other two churches participating in the service are Parker Memorial Baptist and First Methodist. The Rev. Mr. Bass will deliver the sermon, the services starting at 7:30 p.m.
Nov. 3, 1994, in The Star: Joe Distelheim, 52, who has served as executive editor of The Star since 1990, has taken a job as second in command to the publisher at The Huntsville Times. He starts there in two weeks, overseeing an operation of about 82 employees. The Times has a circulation of 60,000 weekdays and 85,000 on Sundays. “It’s just too good of a career opportunity to pass up,” Distelheim said. Also this date: The controversial administrator of Randolph County Hospital has resigned as part of an agreement with the Randolph County Hospital Association Board. Charles Berry Gilbert’s resignation comes after four veteran employees — terminated in what was allegedly a “cost containment” move — addressed the board Oct. 20 asking that they be reinstated. They said Gilbert was mismanaging the hospital toward bankruptcy and mistreating the staff. The conflict was followed closely in the community; the audience for the meeting applauded when announcement came that Gilbert’s attorneys and hospital attorneys had reached an agreement for him to resign.Gilbert began his ill-fated tenure in 1991. Additionally: For the purpose of pulling in a full range of cable TV channels, miniature satellite dishes are proving to be very popular in this area, supplanting the giant rural backyard dishes that have been around for some 15 years. Two companies, DirecTV and USSB, offer most of the channels available on cable.