July 15, 1944: The date fell on a Saturday during a 12-year period (1940-52) when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
July 15, 1994, in The Star: After years of being urged to do more about stray dogs, the Calhoun County Commission has approved a contract to hire a county animal control officer. The Animal Shelter has been pressuring the county for years to do more to take care of stray dogs. Also this date: Using a complicated formula based on local income levels, survey results and a list of a restaurants that already exist in the Anniston metropolitan area, the trade magazine Restaurants and Institutions recently ranked our territory as the second-best place in the nation to open a restaurant. (The first is Sumter, S.C.) The determination was based ultimately on the law of supply and demand — there appears to be a strong demand, and it has not yet been oversupplied. And apparently much of the entire state is dying to eat out: The “Top 15” list of best places to open a restaurant nationwide includes five others in Alabama besides Anniston. Tom Todt, executive director of Anniston Retail and Commercial Development Co. Inc., said that while the survey suggested classic “fast food” is what area residents want, he’s going to aim upscale in his recruiting now, seeking franchises such as Ruby Tuesday’s, Hooters and Chili’s.