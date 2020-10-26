Look Back ... to our hospital's open house, 1945

Oct. 26, 1945, in The Star: Anniston Memorial Hospital was built by the federal government as a wartime emergency project, but it is now municipal property. As such, the city is now able to hold an open house for local citizens, which it will do on the day after tomorrow, Sunday afternoon, from 1 til 5. Each guided tour will begin at the main entrance and will conclude in the spacious living room of the adjacent nurses’ home. Also this date: The arrival of the first new 1946 Ford cars was announced today by King Motor Company in Anniston. They are now on display in the company’s showrooms at 110 East 11th Street. “We’ve never been personally more enthusiastic about a new Ford model,” E. D. King said today. “Without a doubt it’s the smartest Ford car ever built.”
Oct. 26, 1995, in The Star: A number of Bynum-area residents feel it’s worth Oxford’s slightly higher taxes, compared to the county to get police and fire protection, garbage pickup and other services the city provides. People such as Linda Mitchell strongly support annexation into Oxford, even though a number of problems surrounding the issue remain unresolved. For example, the U.S. Justice Department will have to decide whether new students annexed into Oxford can continue to attend county schools or must transfer to Oxford schools.