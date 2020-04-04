Look Back ... to optional devotional at AHS, 1945

April 4, 1945, in The Star: Motivated by the Hi-Y Club of Anniston High School, a Devotional Period from 8-8:15 a.m. in the Assembly Hall has been instituted for the teachers and students who desire and enjoy this type of spiritual program. The Anniston Ministerial Association conducts the program, and today the group brought in for the initial service Capt. James G. Cheyne, the local USO-Salvation Army Director. Between 400 and 500 students took part in this devotional period, hearing Capt. Cheyne tell them it’s more important that they have a knowledge of God and the Bible than even math, English, science or home economics to give them a well-rounded education.
Also this date: Four years ago, Fred H. Henderson Jr. of 215 F Street was a delivery boy for The Anniston Star and attending Anniston High School. Now, though, he’s delivering bombs upon strategic holding of the Japanese in the Pacific. Lt. Henderson, with the Seventh Air Force, piloted one of the planes that took out some Japanese artillery near Iwo Jima.
April 4, 1995, in The Star: If you want one of the good jobs that Southwire will offer at its Cleburne County plant, don’t expect to just fill out a form and wait by your phone; there’ll be training and interviews before anyone has the possibility of being hired. The Carrollton, Ga., company began accepting applications this week for 130 slots at its plant under construction outside Heflin. About 90 will be filled by new people, with the rest being filled by current Southwire employees. It’s hoped the state-of-the-art plant will open in December. All employees will be salaried, and line operators with no experience will begin at $25,000 a year.