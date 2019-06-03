June 3, 1944, was a Saturday during a time when The Star didn’t publish on that day of the week.
June 3, 1994: If it were left up to many Anniston residents and their remote controls, televised meetings of the Anniston City Council would survive at least another season. A majority of the council recently voted to end the tape-delayed presentation of regular public meetings, saying that frequent bickering and grandstanding (the latter includes public visitors who are allowed to speak their piece during meetings) was hurting the city’s image -- but of course that's what some residents like to watch. The Star set up a telephone hotline for folks to call in and register their opinion on the matter, and many said that while the council members are an embarrassment to the city, they and their televised meetings are a needed public service. “The televised meeting gives voters a chance to see what idiots we elected,” said one caller. “They’ve done everything they can to make our lives miserable in Anniston. The least they could do is let us have one day a week to give us a good belly laugh.” Also this date: After years of quietly building support, conservative Christians have burst into view this year as an important, often divisive force in Republican Party politics. According to a New York Times article, they now have control of six state party organizations and are making inroads in several others — clearly at the cost of party unity, as traditional suburban moderates denounce the evangelicals as interlopers and fear that their stands on emotional issues such as abortion and homosexuality will drive people from the party.